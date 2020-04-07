|
|
William Lewis Hibbs
Born: July 31, 1948
Died: April 1, 2020
On Wednesday, April 1, 2020, William Lewis Hibbs, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 71.
Bill was born on July 31, 1948 in China Lake, CA to Florence Carmack and William Hibbs. He received his Political Science degree from the University of New Mexico in 1970. He joined Motorola in 1974 and had a successful career. He went on to join Berkshire Hathaway as a real estate broker in 2005. On Jan 30, 1971, he married the love of his life, Janet McBride. They raised two children together, Chris and Gretchen.
Bill loved nothing more than spending time outdoors in the sunshine with his friends and family. Time spent with his loved ones was his passion. He was an avid reader and history enthusiast as well as devoted Chicago sports fan (Go Sox!). Bill was the eternal optimist and always quick with a joke. But more than anything he cherished his grandchildren - and they loved their "Papa".
Bill was preceded in death by his father, William, and his mother, Florence. He is survived by his wife Janet, his two children, Chris and Gretchen, his brothers Mike Hibbs, Dick Chadwick, Jim Chadwick, and sister Mimi Johnson. As well as his four grandchildren, Lynden Hibbs, Owen Freund, Norah Freund, and Mae Freund.
A memorial service will be planned for the summer to celebrate Bill's life with friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Sunshine Kids (www.sunshinekids.org), a non-profit organization aiding childhood cancer that Bill & Janet have supported.
Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 7, 2020