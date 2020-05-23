William Loren Liddell Sr.
William Loren Liddell, Sr.

Born: June 3, 1927

Died: May 16, 2020

William (Bill) Loren Liddell, Sr., age 92, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, passed away on May 16, 2020. He was born on June 3, 1927 to Lester and Agnes (Wiberg) Liddell in Chicago, Illinois and the family moved to Woodstock, Illinois several years later. Bill graduated from Woodstock High School and in his youth he enjoyed raising and racing 500-mile homing pigeons. He was drafted into the Army in November 1945, attained the grade of Sgt and was discharged in November 1946. Bill then attended Arizona State College in Tempe, Arizona and in 1951 he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He spent 23 years as a career airman attaining the grade of Senior Master Sergeant, assigned to Chanute AFB, Kirkland AFB, Keesler AFB, Washington DC, and Langley AFB. His overseas assignments included Enewetak Atoll, Marshall Islands, and Hickam AFB. Bill served his country honorably during WWII, Korea, and the Vietnam conflict. He was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 7674. He retired from the Air Force in January 1974 and began working for Noland Company in Newport News, Virginia and Fort Walton Beach, Florida until his retirement in 1990.

On February 13, 1952, he married his first wife, Mary (Rusty) Frances Bryant in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was a military wife, a lifeguard, and a teacher's aid. Bill and Rusty's mutual love of sports included competitive waterskiing, swimming, tennis, and bowling and they also enjoyed RV travels and Pinochle. In 2001, Bill married Patricia Lee Stober in Frisco, Texas, where he lived until May 2018, when he relocated to Lawrenceville, Georgia to be closer to his daughter. Bill was an exceptional human being and all who had the privilege to meet him would agree. He possessed a kind and generous spirit that impacted many different people throughout his life.

He is survived by his son, William L. Liddell Jr. and wife Betty Brock Liddell of Gloucester, Virginia; daughter, Mylia D. Liddell and husband Michael R. Lloyd of Lawrenceville, Georgia; stepdaughter Laurie Cooper and husband George of Flower Mound, Texas; stepdaughter Lisa Juliano and husband Kirk of McKinney, Texas; two grandchildren, Mary Patricia Liddell and William L. Liddell, III of Gloucester, Virginia; and four step grandchildren, William Evan Harris, III and Lauren Harris of Flower Mound, Texas and Ryan Juliano and Katy Juliano of McKinney, Texas, and many other loving relatives and friends.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents Lester and Agnes Liddell, wife Mary Frances Bryant, and wife Patricia Lee Stober.

A memoriam celebrating the life of William Liddell will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local animal shelter or animal rescue group.


Published in Northwest Herald on May 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Eternal Hills Funeral Home and Cremation
3594 Stone Mountain Highway
Snellville, GA 30039
7709723155
May 20, 2020
Best dad in the world!
William (Bill) Liddell, Sr. was one of a kind and anyone who met him would agree. He was considerate, funny, kind, loving, and loyal. My dad was my rock, my teacher, my best friend, but best of all, he was my daddy. He was the best person I have ever known. I love you dad, today, tomorrow, and forever. Until we met again.
Mylia Liddell
Daughter
May 18, 2020
I would like to offer my condolences to the family in your time of grief. May the God of all comfort strengthen you during this time of sorrow.
