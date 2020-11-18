William Parker
Born: May 13, 1934; in Oskaloosa, IA
Died: November 16, 2020; in Streamwood, IL
William "Bill" Parker of Huntley, formerly of Arlington Heights. William B. Parker, age 86, died November 16, 2020 at Bella Terra Health Facility, Streamwood, loved by his incredible family, he left us peacefully.
He was born on May 13, 1934 in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the son of Harold Parker and Alice (Lounsbury) Parker. He attended Oskaloosa High School, William Penn College in Oskaloosa and received his master's degree in biology from Northern Illinois University. He served in the United States Army for two years before entering college. He was a middle school science teacher for over 40 years, engaging and supporting students in their quest to learn and care about the scientific world. He taught at both South and Thomas Middle Schools in Arlington Heights.
Bill was known as the "Camera Man" and would always carry around as many cameras as his pockets would hold. He was also a part time wedding photographer as well as a photographer of nature and man. Many of his photographs have appeared in textbooks, on calendars and greeting cards. He was quiet when he had nothing to say but vocal if wanted his opinion known. Many of his teaching colleagues will remember his opinionated ideas about the latest educational trends. He was soft -spoken, gentle and very determined in every aspect of his life. He loved traveling to historic sites and visited many Civil War battlefields. He also traveled to many European countries and appreciated their culture, language, and food.He is survived by his loving wife Pat (Stewart) Parker, his adored son, Eric (Jill) Parker and his wonderful grandson, Noah, and granddaughter, Zoe, along with his loved daughter, Nicole. He was a much loved stepfather, and step grandfather of Blair (Dan) Ciecko and their sons, Connor, Wilson and Daniel; Casey (Matt) Keske, and daughter, Ava, and Steve (Jessica) Kundert, and their children, Kate, Will and Sam. He loved spending time with every member of his large family. He is also survived by his brothers, John (Sandra) Parker, and Richard (Marie) Parker and his sister, Nancy Frodge, and by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 11:00am until the time of the service at 12:30pm all at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. Starting at 12:30 the service will also be on Facetime Live by going to www.facebook.com/defiore
. Burial will be at Huntley Cemetery. Masks will be required as well as appropriate social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Lewy Body Association/Parkinson's Foundations as they continue their research and find a cure for this devastating disease.
For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com