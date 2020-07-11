1/1
William Phelps
William Phelps

William "Bill" Phelps, 74 of Johnsburg, IL passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, July 3, 2020. He grew up in North Providence, R.I. the second of six children of Charles and Claire Phelps.

Bill graduated from North Providence High School in 1963 and attended Providence College and Bryant University. He met his wife, Elizabeth at Datapoint Corporation where they both worked in San Antonio, TX and they married in 1980 in Warwick, RI. They lived in the New England area for sixteen years and spent the last twenty six in Northern Illinois. Bill worked for Motorola in finance for thirty years and most recently for Unique Soft before retiring in 2018. He loved to play golf, travel, and was a big fan of the New England Patriots, Red Sox, and Chicago Cubs.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Bob and Bruce. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Brian (Lena), granddaughter due August 31st 2020, brother, Charlie of Warwick, RI, sister Patricia Stahly (Richard) of Chepachet, RI, Nancy Starr, of Oak Island, North Carolina, brother-in-law John Middleton (Ute) of Hamburg, Germany, six nieces, five nephews, nine great nephews, and five great nieces.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Bill was loved by all who knew him and he will be sorely missed.

Arrangemnts entrusted to Justen Funeral Homes.


Published in Northwest Herald on Jul. 11, 2020.
