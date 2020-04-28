William Phillip Wegner Born: October 28, 1946; in Chicago, IL Died: April 21, 2020; in McHenry, IL William Phillip Wegner, age 73, of McHenry, died suddenly on April 21, 2020, at his home. He was born on October 28, 1946 to William and Rosemary (Jannetto) Wegner in Chicago, IL. On October 26, 1968, he was united in marriage to Rose Marie Magliochetti at Divine Savior Church, Norridge. A veteran of the United States Navy, Bill proudly served his country from 1964-1970. He served three of those years in Vietnam aboard the USS William M. Wood DD 715. A hard-working man, Bill took great pride in providing for his family. For over 40 years, he was a pipefitter for Chicago Pipefitters Local 597. Bill enjoyed golfing in the summer months and looked forward to his annual hunting trip in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Later in life, he loved being a 'papa' to 'his girls.' A humorous man known to have no filter in his jokes (or his cigarettes) had no problem repeating the same set of stories at every single family event. William is survived by his wife of nearly 52 years, Rose Marie Wegner, his daughter, Annie Veneziano; two grandchildren, Ellie and Gabrielle Veneziano; his son, William J. Wegner; his mother, Rose Mary (Jannetto) Wegner; his brother, Kurt Wegner; and his sister-in-law, Emily (Roy) Mule. He was preceded in death by his father, William F. Wegner; his brother, Frank Wegner, his mother-in-law, Mary (Magliochetti) Nitti; and his father-in-law, Jack Magliochetti. Arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, McHenry. Visitation and service will be private for his immediate family on Tuesday. Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, his family suggests memorials be made in his name to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org/donate . For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may share memories of Bill with his family.
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 28, 2020.