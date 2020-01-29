|
William R. Flament
Born: October 29, 1959 in Waukegan, IL
Died: January 25, 2020; in Spring Grove, IL
William R. "Bill" Flament, age 60, of Spring Grove, died unexpectantly in his sleep Saturday, January 25, 2020 at his residence. He was born October 29, 1959 in Waukegan to Norman and Gladys (Shilling) Flament. Bill was united in marriage on April 11, 1981 to the love of his life, Joan Bickham at St. Dismas Church in Waukegan.
Bill was born and raised in Waukegan, a 1978 graduate of Waukegan West High School In 1991, he and his family relocated to Spring Grove, where he built their home.,.. Bill was a dedicated employee for over 25 years at G.W. Thiel of Algonquin.
Bill had a passion for bicycling for various charities throughout the years, his most memorable being Ragbrai. He was a sports enthusiast, enjoyed anything that involved the beach, and loved to travel with his family. Bill was a devoted husband, caring father, affectionate grandfather, loving son, fond brother, and friend to many. He dedicated his life to his family and putting others before himself and that will be this same family foundation we have to lean on as we mourn the loss of a truly great man. We hug tighter, we love stronger, and we live our best lives because of Bill.
Bill is survived by his wife of 38 years, Joan; three children, Amber (Don) Morin, Ashley (Gerad) Dougvillo, Joshua Flament; four grandchildren, Brayden, Sydney, Cassidy, and Baby Dougvillo (arriving in May); his parents, Norman and Gladys Flament; two brothers, Robert (Leslie) Flament, Brian (Tamara) Fiament; a sister, Jeanine (Jeff) Borkowicz; and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his grandparents, and his in-laws, John R. (Joan Darrow) Bickham.
Visitation will be Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8103 Wilmot Road, Spring Grove, IL 60081.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10519 N. Main Street Richmond, IL 60071
For those wishing to send an expression of sympathy, Bill's family suggests memorials in his name to the CHARGE Syndrome Foundation of Buffalo Grove at www.chargesyndromefoundation.ora
For info call the funeral home at 815-675-0550.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 29, 2020