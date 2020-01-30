|
|
William R. Flament
William R. "Bill" Flament, age 60, of Spring Grove, died unexpectantly, January 25, 2020.
Visitation will be Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8103 Wilmot Road, Spring Grove, IL 60081.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10519 N. Main Street Richmond, IL 60071
For those wishing to send an expression of sympathy, Bill's family suggests memorials in his name to the CHARGE Syndrome Foundation of Buffalo Grove at www,chgramachwefoundation.org. For info call the funeral home at 815-675-0550. To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of William R. "Bill" Flament, please visit our Tribute Store.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 30, 2020