Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home
8103 Wilmot Rd.
Spring Grove, IL 60081
815-675-0550
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home
8103 Wilmot Rd.
Spring Grove, IL 60081
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
10519 N. Main Street
Richmond, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Flament
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William R. Flament


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William R. Flament Obituary
William R. Flament

William R. "Bill" Flament, age 60, of Spring Grove, died unexpectantly, January 25, 2020.

Visitation will be Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8103 Wilmot Road, Spring Grove, IL 60081.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10519 N. Main Street Richmond, IL 60071

For those wishing to send an expression of sympathy, Bill's family suggests memorials in his name to the CHARGE Syndrome Foundation of Buffalo Grove at www,chgramachwefoundation.org. For info call the funeral home at 815-675-0550. To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of William R. "Bill" Flament, please visit our Tribute Store.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -