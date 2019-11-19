|
William R. Larsen
Dr William Larsen was born in Oak Park Illinois on October 4, 1935 to Roy & Gertrude (Voss) Larsen. He spent his childhood and years in active medical practice in Woodstock, IL. Following graduation from Woodstock Community High School, he attended the University of Illinois College of Pharmacy in Chicago graduating in 1957, and following that was accepted into the College of Medicine at the Chicago campus. His internship and residency in Obstetrics & Gynecology was at St. Francis Hospital in Peoria, IL.
For 20 years he practiced his specialty in Woodstock and at the age of 50 switched careers, and became medical director for Cigna and Humana Corporations at various locations around the country.
During his retirement years William and his wife Judy enjoyed life between their homes in Scottsdale, AZ and Crystal Lake, IL.
He is survived by his wife Judy of 60 years of marriage, their 4 children, Mary (Jeff) Mitchell, David (Eileen) Larsen, Melissa (Peter) Sulista, John Larsen and his partner Melissa Gluth, 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. His 4th great grandchild will be welcomed in the coming weeks.
A funeral service will be held Saturday November 23, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church in Woodstock, IL. Visitation will be held at 10 am to be followed by a brief service at 11 am.
A memorial celebration of his life will be held at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, Scottsdale, AZ at a time still to be determined.
Memorial donations can be made to either church.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 19, 2019