William R. "Bill" Pelinski Sr.



Born: April 17, 1927



Died: April 13, 2019



William R. "Bill" Pelinski Sr., on April 13, 2019, after gently being handed over by his children, William R. "Bill" Pelinski Sr. took the hands of his guardian angels and walked the path to be with his Lord, Jesus Christ. Bill was born in Des Plaines,IL a place he would call home for 92 years. He was born on Easter Sunday, April 17, 1927, the 3rd child out of 10 children born to Joseph N. (Hyk) Pelinski and Marie (Rokos).



Bill was a good historian of the "old" days, and delighted his audience by telling stories of his boyhood shenanigans. After graduating the eighth grade from St. Mary's Catholic School, Bill worked as a farm hand on the many farms that made up Des Plaines. In this way, he helped contribute to the family income. At the age of 18, Bill signed up for the service and in August 1945, he was accepted into the U.S. Navy and was assigned to the USS Freestone docked in Virginia. He was honorably discharged on August 1946. Bill again returned to Des Plaines, and with the help of his brother, Bob, started work at Wilbert Vault Works in Des Plaines. In 1948, he met the love of his life, Ruth (Enzenbacher), and in Feb. of 1949, they married, yes, in Des Plaines at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Bill built Ruth a house in Des Plaines that would serve as their love nest for 65 years. Here, they would enjoy married life and raise 7 children. In the summer of 2014, Bill's beloved wife, Ruth, succumbed to cancer and left him with a broken heart. The next 5 years would be terribly hard for Bill to live through, but with the love and support of his 7 children, his close friends, and his church, St. Stephen Protmartyr, he succeeded. He died peacefully in the home he built for his beloved, Ruth, and their 7 children.



Out of Bill's 9 siblings, he is survived by sister, Marcella (Leo) Doyle; brothers, John (Annette) and Joseph (Evelyn); and brother-in-law, Wallace (Marie) Wienert. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, June Enzenbacher, and Agnes (George) Enzenbacher, and brothers-in-law, Ralph (Valarie) and Joseph (Susan) Enzenbacher.



Bill's 7 children survive him, Sharyn (Dale) Banot, Diane (John) Kenney, Sandra (Kim Hofer), Deborah (Frank) Stigler, Barbara (Jack) Forgette, William Jr. (Judanne), and Annette (Lon) Osborn; also 9 grandchildren and 13+ great-grandchildren. As well as many nieces and nephews that Bill met through his time on this earth. Bill "Dad" was truly blessed, and we are truly blessed to have come from such a wonderful man! Dad, Our love for you will never fade. Fondly, Your loving family.



Visitation Monday, April 22, 2019 from 4 till 8pm at Matz Funeral Home 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt.Prospect. Lying in state Tuesday from 9:30am until time of Mass 10:30am at St. Stephen Church, 1280 Prospect Ave., Des Plaines. Interment All Saints Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Stephen Church, Journey Care Hospice or appreciated. Info: 847-394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 18, 2019