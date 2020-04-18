William Richard Noxon Born: January 30, 1928; in Taft, CA Died: March 29, 2020; in Huntley, IL William Richard Noxon was born on January 30, 1928 in Taft, CA to William and Dessie (nee Sargent) Noxon. He died Sunday, March 29, 2020 in Huntley. Mr. Noxon served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He worked as an Executive CPA and Manager of Accounting Research and Development for FMC Corporation for more than 35 years. Richard was a member of the Congregational Church of Algonquin since he moved to Algonquin in 1985. He loved gardening, writing, serving on the Church Treasurer's Committee, doing the books for the Church's resale shop, the "Heavily Attic", helping with family member's taxes, researching the best health food products and supplements, and keeping his doctors on their toes! Richard, a beloved Dad, Grandfather and friend, loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and his Grand-dogs, the "Vizslas". He had many good friends from church and the community, and was loved by all. William is survived by his children, Catherine (the late Larry) Gallagher, Julie (Stanley) Anderson and Lori Swegle; grandchildren, Jeffery (Kelly Childs) Meade, Michael (Robin) Meade, Trevor (Christie) Benson, Shannon Meade and Haley Benson; great-grandchildren, Alyssa Meade, Jenna Meade, Tyler Meade, Mikey Meade, Jacob Meade, Mackenzie Meade and William Meade; sister, Donna Murphy; and nephews Richard (Monique) Cajori, David (Alice) Cajori, Mike (Betty) Delfino, W. Jeff Waldon, Grover Harris (Catherine) Waldon, and Christopher (Cindy) Hignite. He was preceded in death by his beloved friend, love of his life, and wife of more than 25 years, Joan (Noxon) Betterly; his parents; and his sister, Lois Hamlin. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date and Interment was private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Vizsla Club of America Welfare Foundation. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 18, 2020.