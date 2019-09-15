|
William Robert Seger
Born: July 19, 1955; in Rockford, IL
Died: August 29, 2019; in Cape Coral, FL
William (Bill) Robert Seger, 64, of Fort Myers, Florida and formerly of Woodstock, Illinois, died Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, Florida.
He was born July 19, 1955 to Robert I. Seger and Lenore J. (Johnson) in Rockford, Illinois. On May 29, 1982, he married Doris A. Raffelson in Schaumburg, Illinois. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, a son, William G. Seger, two daughters, Amber V. Seger and Colleen R. Leonard (fianc Derrick Roemisch), and grandson, Colton R. Seger. He is also survived by his brother, Theodore (Patricia) Seger, his sister, Susan (Michael) Engh, his aunt, Dorothy Case, his cousin, Charles Case, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both his parents.
Bill was involved in the food industry all of his life and was owner/operator of Kooker's Restaurant in Barrington, Illinois for 23 years. Upon relocating to Fort Myers with his wife, Bill took a sales position with Taylor Carpet One. He was a kind man with a gentle soul, generous heart, strong moral compass, and an infectious sense of humor. He will be sorely missed.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, October 24 at 11:00am at Grace Lutheran Church, 1300 Kishwaukee Valley Rd., Woodstock, Illinois.
Bill was an active warrior in the fight against childhood cancer and a lover of animals. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, we ask that memorial contributions be made to Lurie Children's Hospital Chicago (Pediatric Brain Tumor Research) in memory of Bill Seger & Hope Fuller, the ASPCA, or Hope Hospice.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 15, 2019