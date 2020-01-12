Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
William Schroeder

William Schroeder Obituary
William Schroeder

Born: November 20, 1930

Died: January 7, 2020

William Schroeder 89 of Woodstock died Tuesday January 7, 2020 at Journey Care Hospice Inpatient Unit in Barrington.

Born on November 20, 1930 to Henry and Lillian (Bachkus) Schroeder. He married Evelyn Lyford on April 21, 1951 in Harvard. She died August 22, 2003.

He worked at Union Special in Huntley for over 40 years. He was a member of the American Trap Shooting Association. He enjoyed shooting trap and had several 100 straight targets. He was a member of several local gun clubs. He was loved and will be missed.

He is survived by a son Steve (Lisa) Schroeder; and a daughter Sande Schroeder; also, eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and seven brothers and sisters.

Services are private.

For more information call the funeral home at (815)338-1710 or see our website at www.slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 12, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -