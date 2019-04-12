William Schuette



Born: September 11, 1932; in Marinette, WI



Died: April 10, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL



William "Bill" Schuette, 86, passed away on April 10, 2019 at Fair Oaks in Crystal Lake.



He was born on Sept. 11, 1932 in Marinette, Wisconsin. Bill graduated from Marinette High School in June of 1950 and joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 17. Bill served aboard the USS Hambleton, DMS 20, a destroyer minesweeper, for three years during the Korean War.



Bill enrolled at Lacrosse State Teachers' college in Lacrosse, WI in Sept. of 1953 and graduated in 1957. He began teaching in-the sixth grade at Emerson School in Lacrosse. He received a Master's Degree in Elementary Administration in 1961 from Winona State Teachers College. After four years at Emerson School, Bill accepted a principalship at Greenwood School District 10 in Woodstock. He remained as Principal at Greenwood for twenty-nine years until his retirement in 1990.



Bill was director of a district 10 Summer Enrichment Program for two years on the Marston property on Fleming Road in Bull Valley. He was also director of the McHenry County Summer Enrichment Program from 1964 ? 1970 at the Pleasant Valley Campgrounds in Woodstock.



Bill served as a Head Start Board member for 4 years; and was President of the McHenry County Education Association in 1969. He was also a volunteer for various community programs since his retirement and was a substitute principal for varied periods of time in the District 200 schools.



Bill's family, fishing, and the Green Bay Packers were very special in Bill's life. He grew up just 50 miles north of Green Bay and Bill and friends used to hitch hike to Green Bay to watch the Packers play. Bill and his wife, Isabel "Mimi" spent their summers for many years at their cottage on Grant Lake near Mercer, WI.



Mr. Schuette is survived by his wife, Mimi, whom he married in 1956 in Lacrosse, WI.; a daughter, Kris (Dale) Schuette - Schneider of Waterford, WI; grandchildren, Lauren (Ryan) Kieckhaefer, Will Robbins, Anna Robbins; a sister-in-law, Helen Kennedy of Foster City, CA; a brother-in-law Tony Eckert of Morris, IL.; and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Fred Schuette; and an infant brother.



There will be a gathering of relatives and friends on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Schneider Leucht Merwin Cooney Funeral Home, 1211 N. Seminary Avenue in Woodstock. A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 312 Lincoln Avenue in Woodstock. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Woodstock.



Memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church in Woodstock.



For information contact the funeral home at 815-338-1710 or visit www.slmcfh.com. Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary