William Schuh
Born: March 31, 1962; in Woodstock, IL
Died: October 13, 2020; in Urbana, IL
Dr. Bill Schuh, 58, of Mahomet died at 10:23 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Private family services were held. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy was in charge of arrangements.
Dr. Schuh was born on March 31, 1962 in Woodstock, the son of Ken and Sharon Schuh. He married Kim on June 20, 1987 in Rockford; she survives.
Also surviving are his mother of Woodstock, two sons, Jon Schuh of Savoy, Dan (Lizzy) Schuh of Peoria, one daughter, Sarah Schuh of Riverton, one brother, Jeff Schuh of Wheaton and two sisters, Diane Bernardi of Arlington Heights and Katie Anderson of Alpharetta, Georgia.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Dr. Schuh was a physician at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Urbana and attended University Lutheran Church, Champaign.
Memorial contributions may be made to Carle Auxiliary Guest House.
