Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
1023 McHenry Ave.
Crystal Lake, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
1023 McHenry Ave.
Crystal Lake, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Strong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Strong


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Strong Obituary
William Strong

William "Bill" Strong, 87 of Crystal Lake, was born on July 30, 1932 in Iron Mountain, MI and passed away on January 3, 2020 in Crystal Lake, IL.

Bill was the loving father of Andrea (Jim) McCarthy, Alison (John) Lindemann and Jennifer (Rich) Jenkins; and dear grandfather of Brenna, Tyler, Shane, Matthew, Julianne, Chase, Delaney and Drew. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carole.

Bill will be remembered for his dedication to his career with Crain Communications, his wit and sense of humor.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 11, from 10:30am until the time of his Mass at 11:30am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1023 McHenry Ave., Crystal Lake, IL. Luncheon to follow. Interment will be held privately. Donations may be made in Bill's memory to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, www.elizabethannseton.org/donate. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake. For online condolences or more information, visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -