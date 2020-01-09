|
|
William Strong
William "Bill" Strong, 87 of Crystal Lake, was born on July 30, 1932 in Iron Mountain, MI and passed away on January 3, 2020 in Crystal Lake, IL.
Bill was the loving father of Andrea (Jim) McCarthy, Alison (John) Lindemann and Jennifer (Rich) Jenkins; and dear grandfather of Brenna, Tyler, Shane, Matthew, Julianne, Chase, Delaney and Drew. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carole.
Bill will be remembered for his dedication to his career with Crain Communications, his wit and sense of humor.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 11, from 10:30am until the time of his Mass at 11:30am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1023 McHenry Ave., Crystal Lake, IL. Luncheon to follow. Interment will be held privately. Donations may be made in Bill's memory to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, www.elizabethannseton.org/donate. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake. For online condolences or more information, visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020