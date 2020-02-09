Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
Service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
7:30 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
William T. Ewert


1931 - 2020
William T. Ewert Obituary
William T. Ewert

Born: September 30, 1931; in Chicago, IL

Died: January 28, 2020; in Crystal Lake, IL

William "Bill" T. Ewert, 88, formerly of Ingleside passed away on January 28, 2020 at the Bickford of Crystal Lake. He was born in Chicago on September 30, 1931 to Wilbert and Henrietta (Petersen) Ewert.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Diane; daughter, Denise (Peter) Younger; grandsons, James (Megan) and Steven; his sister, Joyce (the late Richard) Goeckner; and many nieces and nephews.

Bill was a veteran of the US Army during the Korean War. He was a long term volunteer at Volo Bog State Natural Area. Bill was an avid photographer of nature and a member of several photography clubs.

Memorial visitation will held on Thursday, February 13, from 4 pm until the time of a service at 7:30 pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Volo Bog State Natural Area, 28478 W. Brandenburg Rd., Ingleside, IL 60041.

Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to leave condolences for the family or call 815-459-3411 for more information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 9, 2020
