Services
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
1415 W. Algonquin Road
Algonquin, IL 60102
(847) 458-1700
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
1415 W. Algonquin Road
Algonquin, IL 60102
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
100 S. School St.
Mount Prospect, IL
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
100 S. School St
Mount Prospect , IL
William Thoman


1942 - 2020
William Thoman Obituary
William thoman

Born: November 12, 1942; in Oak Park, IL

Died: January 21, 2020; in Huntley, IL

William "Bill" Thoman, age 77 of Huntley, raised in Mount Prospect, passed away January 21, 2020 at his home. He was born November 12, 1942 in Oak Park, the son of William H. Sr. and Gertrude (Rogers) Thoman.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Gloria (Busse) Thoman; his loving sons, Scott (Andrea) Thoman and Chris (Sylvia) Thoman; his cherished grandchildren, Bryan and Brandon Thoman, and his dear friends.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Willow Funeral Home, 1415 W. Algonquin Rd., Algonquin. Additional visitation for family and friends is on Monday, January 27, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 100 S. School St., Mount Prospect beginning at 9:30am and concluding with a service at 10:30am. Interment will immediately follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Mount Prospect.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bill's name may be directed to Animal House Shelter, 13005 Ernesti Rd., Huntley, IL 60142. For more information, call 847-961-5541 or go to animalhouseshelter.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 24, 2020
