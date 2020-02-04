|
|
William W. Cowin
Born: March 26, 1929; in Chicago, IL
Died: January 27, 2020 in Eau Claire, WI
William "Bill" W. Cowin passed away peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin at the age of 90. He was born in Chicago to William and Marie Cowin on March 26, 1929. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Ronald Cowin, brothers-in-law Max Lichnerowicz, Will Chapleau, and Cliff Meronek, and sister-in-law Maida Cowin.
Bill was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving at the Rheine Main Air Base in West Germany. He was educated at Northwestern University, and was employed in residential and commercial real estate in the northwest suburbs of Chicago for many years. He also served for 12 years as a Trustee and for 4 years as a Police and Fire Commissioner in the Village of Hoffman Estates.
Bill enjoyed music, nature, reading, coffee, and spending time with his family and friends.
He will be missed by children Chris (Michelle) Cowin, Jeff (Heather) Cowin, Doug (Halina) Cowin, Jenny (Cowin) Bordon, Caryn Cowin, and Allison (Al) Cowin; and grandchildren Erin, Megan, Michalea, Nicholas, Nicole, Maureen, John, Lauren, Nathan, Andy, Sarah, and Bob.
A memorial service will be privately held.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 4, 2020