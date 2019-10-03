|
|
William W. Priegnitz
Born: September 27, 1922; in Crystal Lake, IL
Died: September 29, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL
William W. "Bill" Priegnitz, 97, a lifetime resident of Crystal Lake passed away September 29, 2019.
He was born September 27, 1922 in Crystal Lake to William J. and Bertha (Pinnow) Priegnitz.
He was a lifelong dairy and crop farmer. He enjoyed hunting and bowling. He was a member of Lord & Savior Evangelical Lutheran Church in Crystal Lake where he served terms of trustee and usher.
Bill is survived by his wife, Berdine; his stepson, William (Debra) Krage; his step-grandsons, Brady, Chris, and Derick; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Dorothy Hood and Elsie Frenk; and his brothers, Raymond and Arthur Sr. Priegnitz.
The visitation will be from 10am to 11am on Saturday, October 5 Lord & Savior Lutheran Church, 9300 Ridgefield Rd., Crystal Lake. The funeral service will be at 11am with the Rev. David Carlovsky officiating.
Interment will follow in McHenry County Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Lord & Savior Lutheran Church or to Lutheran Hour Ministries, 660 Mason Ridge Center Dr., St. Louis, MO 63141.
Arrangements entrusted to Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019