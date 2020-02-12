|
|
W. DAVID CUDDEBACK
Born: July 31, 1930; in St. Paul, MN
Died: February 7, 2020; in Waterbury, CT
"Loving father and grandfather"
Willis David (Dave) Cuddeback, age 89, of Waterbury, CT, passed away February 7, 2020, in Waterbury, CT. Dave was born on July 31, 1930, in St. Paul, MN, the son of the late Elizabeth Langford Cuddeback and Willis D. Cuddeback.
At age nine, Dave moved with his family to Crystal Lake, IL, where he completed high school and made many life-long friends, including Barbara Frey, the mother of his three daughters. After high school, he attended the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, joining the U.S. Marine Corps soon afterwards. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in religion and Russian Studies from Beloit College in Beloit, Wisconsin, and an MBA from Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. His career with West Virginia Pulp and Paper Company (Westvaco) moved him and his family to Greenwich, Saratoga Springs, and Long Island, NY; and to Cumberland, MD. Later careers moved him to Staten Island, NY; Waterbury, CT; and Lake Geneva, WI. He returned to Waterbury, CT in 2000, to rejoin good friends and his favored community.
In addition to a well spent career, Dave was active for many years in the Episcopal Church, where he served on the vestries, taught Sunday school, led lay services and served as a youth fellowship counselor. He was a friend of Bill W., a mentor to many, and a volunteer at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury, CT, logging in over 24,000 hours. Dave loved the water and, during his early years, could swim two lengths of a 25-yard pool in a single breath underwater. He taught his daughters how to swim and body surf, hit a softball, fish, grow tomatoes, cook, play piano, knit and get up early, all with humility and acceptance.
He leaves behind his daughters, Catharine Cuddeback and husband, Pat Rupp of Minnesota; Joan Cuddeback and husband, Sri Nivargikar of Virginia; Susan Cuddeback Kemp and husband, Brian of Tennessee; Luc Vantomme, his wife Claire and their children of Belgium; and grandchildren, David Fahl, Elizabeth Kemp, and Henry Kemp; as well as many good friends.
Arrangements: A private service will be held at a future date, during which time Dave will be buried in his family cemetery in Skaneateles, NY. The family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation for the wonderful unparalleled support he received from his friends and community. In lieu of flowers, they ask that those who knew him take time to do something nice for someone in his memory and, of course, be good to yourself.
Please share his Life Legacy and share your memories and leave your words of condolence at www.chaseparkwaymemorial.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 12, 2020