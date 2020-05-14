Wioletta Dobbertin
1982 - 2020
Wioletta (Dymon) Dobbertin

Born: May 29, 1982

Died: May 12, 2020

Wioletta (Dymon) Dobbertin, 37, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer, with her loving husband Whit beside her.

Wioletta was a dedicated mother first and foremost and treasured her children. She is survived by her loving husband, Whit Dobbertin, and her two sons, Devin James and Carter Lucas.

Wioletta was born in Chicago, IL on May 29, 1982 to Henry Dymon and the late Anna Dymon. She was a loving twin sister to Anetta Dymon and Tommy Dymon and a loving aunt to Riley Dymon.

Visitation for Wioletta will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake, IL, 60014.

The burial will be at Windridge Memorial Park and Nature Sanctuary, 7014 S Rawson Bridge Rd, Cary, IL 60013.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only 10 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time during visitation and services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call the funeral home at 815-459-3411 for information.



Published in Northwest Herald on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Davenport- Crystal Lake
MAY
15
Service
11:00 AM
Davenport- Crystal Lake
Funeral services provided by
Davenport- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
