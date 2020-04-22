Woodrow Belcher Born: March 17, 1938; in Belcher, KY Died: April 16, 2020; in Rockford, IL Woodrow "Woody" Belcher, 82, of Harvard passed away at Javon Bae Hospital in Rockford, IL on April 16, 2020. He was born March 17, 1938, in Belcher, KY to Jennings and Kelsie (Potter) Belcher. Woody was an avid Cubs fan, and enjoyed fishing, working in his vegetable garden and spending time with family. Woody married LaVerne Ohrem on July 29, 1981, in Chicago, IL; she preceded him in death on September 18, 2017. Survivors include his children Melissa (Michael) Ojeda of Harvard, Paul (Marge) Belcher of Minnie, KY; and Woodrow "Peanut" Belcher Jr. of Lexington, KY; several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; step-children Arlene (Daryl) Schrader of Oak Creek, WI and Lorraine Erickson of Belvidere; one sister Audrey Ratliff of Belcher, KY; several nieces and nephews; and his special grand-dog Jack. He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse LaVerne; children Greg Belcher, Kimberly Rowe, and Diana Lewis; brothers Theodore, and Rush Belcher; sisters June "Bug" Bingham, Cloa Blevins, and Mabel Childers. Due to the Covid19 Pandemic all services will be private. Interment will be at a later date in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Harvard. For more information call Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home 815-943-5400.

Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 22, 2020.