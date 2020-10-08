Aaron C. Harmon

ROSELAWN, IL - Aaron C. Harmon, age 39, of Roselawn, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 in a tragic car accident. He was born September 23, 1981, in Crown Point, IN, the son of Eric and Vicki (Smith) Harmon.

Aaron was a graduate of North Newton High School, Class of 2000. He attended Vincennes College for Law Enforcement and earned a criminal justice degree from Indiana University. Aaron was a millwright at Arcelor Mitel Steel. He loved racing, 4x4, side by side, motorcycles; and his beloved dog and companion, Deuce.

Aaron is survived by his parents, Eric and Vicki Harmon of Thayer, IN; siblings: Adam Harmon, Jordan (Heather Monjon) Harmon, Matthew (Annie) Harmon; maternal grandfather, Melton Smith; nieces and nephews: Dylan, Brooklyn, Hanna, and Jakob.

Aaron was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother and his paternal grandparents.

Family and friends may visit at Jackson Funeral Service of DeMotte on Monday, October 12, 2002 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will follow at JACKSON FUNERAL SERVICE on Monday, October 12, 2002 at 8:00 PM. Social distancing must be observed and masks must be worn at all services due to the current pandemic.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Donor's Choice. To share a memory with the Harmon family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com.