Aaron James Smith
Aaron James Smith

HAMMOND, IN - Aaron James Smith, age 21, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Aaron was the most selfless individual you would ever meet. He touched the soul of ever person he met. He was his parents rock.

Aaron is survived by the Love of His Life, Lindsey Ross; parents, Sarah (Rick Janek) Macielewicz, and Tommy (Laurin) Smith; grandparents, Tom Smith, Alan Ross, Laura Wright and Ernest (Melanie) Macielewicz; siblings, Regina (Jose) Smith, Destiny Smith, Chelsie (Syd) Gieseking, Meryc (Natalie) Janek, Jacob Janek, Luke Janek, Alissa Perales; three beloved nieces, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who are deeply going to miss him.

Preceded in death by grandfather, Timothy Kompier.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville, IN. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00 p.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Aaron Smith Fund, Horizon Bank 1321 119th Street, Whiting, IN 46394. For information please visit www.mycalumetpark.com or call 219-736-5840.




Published in The Times on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel
OCT
9
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel
7535 Taft Street
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219) 736-5840
