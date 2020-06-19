Aaron Richardson
Aaron Richardson

KALAMAZOO, MI -

Aaron Richardson, 60, of Kalamazoo, MI, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at his home.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at New Zion Temple 926 E. Morris Street Hammond, IN 46320.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at New Zion Temple in Hammond, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Bishop Brandon Jacobs, officiating.

Interment Concordia Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Times on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
New Zion Temple
JUN
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
New Zion Temple
JUN
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Zion Temple
