1/1
Abram E. Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Abram's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Abram E. Brown

CHICAGO, IL - Abram E. Brown, age 70 of Chicago, IL passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at William J. Riley Memorial Residence in Munster, IN.

Survivors: two sons, Abrian (Charlene) Brown, Sr., and Fidel Garner; one daughter, Arlis Brown; nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren; one brother, Ernie Sykes; two sisters, Versie (George) Tuggle and Mary Ann Brown; special friend, Johnnie Thomas; devoted cousin, Roosevelt (Renae) Jones and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Esther and Earl Brown; grandsons, Terrance and Tyshaun Smith; brother, George Steve Brown; sisters, Alice Fay Brown and Martha Mae Brown.

Limited Attendance Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 4859 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago, Rev. George W. C. Walker, Jr. officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith. Visitation wil be held Friday, September 4, 2020 at HINTON & WILIAMS FUNERAL HOME from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Masks, hand sanitizing and social distancing as well as temperature checks will be required.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Brown Family during their time of loss.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN 46312
(219) 397-0971
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved