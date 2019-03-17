Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adam Douma.

Adam Douma

LANSING, IL - Adam Douma, age 92 of Lansing, IL, went home to his Heavenly Father on Friday, March 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Grace (nee Boer); three children: Peggy Vlietstra, Robert (Sarah) Douma, and Joan Santefort; six grandchildren: Jill (Rob), Kari, Kathryn, Jacob, Beth (Marc), and Matthew (Staci); eight great grandchildren: Ryan, Kaylynn, Jenna, Dylan, Hannah, Hopelin, Bence, and Grace; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to visit with Mr. Douma's family on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 PM at Bethel Christian Reformed Church, 3500 Glenwood-Lansing Rd., Lansing, IL. Enter on North side of church. Funeral services will be held at the church on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Mr. Douma will be laid to rest, with military honors, in Oakridge Cemetery in Lansing. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mr. Douma's name to William J. Riley Memorial Residence/Hospice.

A member of the Greatest Generation, Mr. Douma honorably served our country during WWII in the U.S. Army. He was a member of Bethel CRC, and worked for 45 years at Lever Bros. in Whiting, IN. Mr. Douma gave soap to many people and would often say, "Soap will clean the outside of your body, but only Jesus can clean the inside." Mr. Douma was welcomed by his family into Glory. Psalm 90 and 91.

The Douma family would like to thank the nursing staff at Community Hospital in Munster, IN for the wonderful care given to their husband and father. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Douma. www.schroederlauer.com