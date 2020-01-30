Adam Madsen

Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
5:00 PM
Obituary
Adam Madsen

CROWN POINT, IN - Adam Madsen, age 26, passed away January 26, 2020. He was a graduate of Lake Central High School, Class of 2012. Adam was a member of the DC's Country Junction community where his vibrant personality touched and warmed the hearts of many. He was a free spirited, social butterfly, who could make people smile in any situation. His one of a kind soul will forever be remembered and missed.

Adam is survived by his loving family, parents Kari and Alan; siblings Rachel and Alec; and by all who loved him.

Visitation for Adam will be Saturday February 1, 2020, from 1:00 p.m., until the Time of Sharing at 5:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. www.burnsfuneral.com


Published in The Times on Jan. 30, 2020
