Adelle B. (Wrona) Christoff

Obituary
Adelle B. Christoff (nee Wrona)

HEGEWISCH, IL - Adelle B. Christoff (nee Wrona), age 95, of Hegewisch, IL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019, surrounded by her two daughters. She is survived by her daughters, Pam (late Ron) Volkoff, and Deborah (Michael) Cullen; eight grandchildren, Matthew, Anna, Erin, Sarah, Stephanie, Elizabeth, Emily, and Glen; nine great-grandchildren, Penelope, Colette, Emma, Jake, Ethan, Jack, William, Josephine, and Winona; daughter in law, Mary Beth (late Richard) Christoff; sister, Loretta (Tony) Tomich; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband Stanley; son, Richard; and sisters, Mary, Lottie, Virginia, and Irene.

A private burial was held on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. There was no visitation.

Mrs. Christoff was a retired sales clerk at Marshall Fields, where she also enjoyed doing her shopping. She loved being with her sisters. Adelle will be deeply missed.

Published in The Times on Jan. 5, 2020
