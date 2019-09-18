Adolf A. Zakrzacki

HIGHLAND, IN - Adolf A. Zakrzacki, age 81 of Highland, formerly of Hammond, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019.

He is survived by his wife Krystyna (nee Kalita) of 51 years; four daughters: Yolanda (Jeff) Hart, Monika Zakrzacki, Alice (Brett) Henderson, Ewa Zakrzacki. He is also survived by his three grandchildren: Colin and Clara Hart and Jack Henderson, who were his greatest joys.

Adolf was a hard-working Polish immigrant who provided his children with a wonderful start to life. He loved to hear their success stories and was very proud of each of them. He was a retired machine operator from LTV Steel in Hammond with over 20 years of service. Adolf was a devout Catholic and belonged to Our Lady of Czestochowa Shrine in Merrillville. He was also a member of the Pulaski Club in Hammond. He was an avid fan of soccer, especially when watching his loving grandchildren play.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Thursday from 3:00-8:00 P.M. Rosary will be at 5:00 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September, 20, 2019 beginning at 9:30 A.M. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL and 10:00 A.M. from Our Lady of Czestochowa Shrine (5755 Pennsylvania St., Merrillville) with the Salvatorian Fathers officiating. He will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvatorian Fathers.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.