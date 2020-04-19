Adolph Husiar

VALPARAISO, IN - Adolph Husiar, 88, of Valparaiso met the Lord in heaven on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was born May 6, 1931 in Gary, IN to John and Dorothy (Sovich) Husiar, graduated from Lew Wallace High School and served proudly with the U.S. Navy. Adolph made his career as a Tool & Die Maker/Machinist with the Budd Company in Gary for over 40 years. He will be remembered fondly by many as an avid runner, cyclist and fisherman.

On October 3, 1958 he married Mary Ann Letinich who survives along with their children, Lura Toth (Mark) of Valparaiso, Linda Kasparian (Arthur) of Valparaiso, William J. Husiar Herr (Brenda) of Florida, Robert B. Husiar (Nicole) of Valparaiso, grandchildren: Cortney, Georgia, Mary, Annesa, Josh, Eli, Jonas, Zack, Sarah, Hannah, Tom, Susan, Benjamin, Elliott and Sidney and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one son, Edward Stewart Husiar on April 11, 2020, his twin brother, Rudolph and siblings, Victor, Marie, Josephine, Charlotte and John. Adolph was a loving husband, wonderful and sweet father and a doting grandfather.

Following cremation at Angelcrest Crematory a memorial gathering will be announced at a later date.