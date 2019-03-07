Adrian A. Smith (1971 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
  • "I am truly sorry for your loss Erin. My prayers go out to..."
    - John Schrieber
  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."
    - Jean Ohms
  • "Erin, I am so sad to learn of your husbands passing. My..."
    - Nancy Foyle
  • "R.I.P., thanks for your service. "
    - Joe Powell
  • ""Happy are those who mourn,for they will be..."

Adrian A. Smith

DANVILLE, IN - Adrian A. Smith, 47, passed away March 5, 2019. He was a Technical Account Support Specialist for RICOH USA. He was a Veteran of the US Marine Corp and a Soccer Coach for the Danville DOYSL Soccer League.

He is survived by his wife, Erin Wornhoff; sons, Riley (Mariana) and Graham Smith; parents-in-law, Bill and Laurie Wornhoff; brother-in-law, Eric Wornhoff and sister-in-law, Brandee Wornhoff.

A Celebration of Life will be 4:00 p.m. Sunday March 10, 2019 at CONKLE FUNERAL HOME - AVON, with visitation 1:00-4:00 p.m. before the Service. Contributions may be made to the Danville DOYSL Soccer League. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Funeral Home
Conkle Funeral Home (Avon) - Avon
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
(317) 272-4600
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Times on Mar. 7, 2019
bullet U.S. Marines bullet World War II bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.