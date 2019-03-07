Adrian A. Smith

DANVILLE, IN - Adrian A. Smith, 47, passed away March 5, 2019. He was a Technical Account Support Specialist for RICOH USA. He was a Veteran of the US Marine Corp and a Soccer Coach for the Danville DOYSL Soccer League.

He is survived by his wife, Erin Wornhoff; sons, Riley (Mariana) and Graham Smith; parents-in-law, Bill and Laurie Wornhoff; brother-in-law, Eric Wornhoff and sister-in-law, Brandee Wornhoff.

A Celebration of Life will be 4:00 p.m. Sunday March 10, 2019 at CONKLE FUNERAL HOME - AVON, with visitation 1:00-4:00 p.m. before the Service. Contributions may be made to the Danville DOYSL Soccer League. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.