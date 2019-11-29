Adriana P. Saucedo

PORTAGE, IN - Adriana P. Saucedo age 27, of Portage, passed away on Thursday November 21, 2019.

She is survived by her siblings; Paula (Todd) Biller, Diana Meeks, Chris Saucedo, and Stephanie Saucedo, nieces and nephews; Melanie (Goce) Lazoski, David (Alyssa) Johnson Jr., Isiah Mangrum, Rickey Bailey, Chianti Bailey, A'nalia Arroyo-Saucedo, Miquel Rincon, and Christian Rincon, one great niece, three great nephews, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, best friend; Nina Serrano, and four legged companions; Pricilla and Ace.

Adriana was preceded in death by her mother Floydene (Dee) Snyder-Mangrum and father Ismael Saucedo.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday November 30, 2019 at 6:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave., Griffith with Fr. Theodore Mens officiating. Cremation will follow the services. Friends may meet with the family on Saturday November 30, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.

Adriana was a Medical Assistant with Infectious Disease Specialists in Valparaiso, IN. She loved her dogs and enjoyed spending time at home with family, friends, and co-workers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to WHITE FUNERAL HOME.

For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.