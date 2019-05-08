Aemeilia D. Kmiecki

Aemilia D. Kmiecik

PLYMOUTH, MN -

Aemilia D. Kmiecik, 97, of Plymouth, MN, formally of Munster, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019.

She is survived by her son Dennis (Carol) Medo and step daughter Alice (Jack) Fleming, grandchildren: Jon (Sara) Medo, Nicole (Brent) Augustinack, Denise Vista and Candice (Duane) Garwood, great grandchildren: Nicholas and Abigail Medo, Keegan Augustinack, Alexis Medo, Jack Vista, Samuel and Zoi Garwood. Aemilia is preceded in death by her parents Vincent and Mary Sebo, husbands John Medo and Ervin Kmiecik, eight brothers and sisters.

Visitation for Aemilia will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN from 2:00-8:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:00-10:30 a.m. at the church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 3025 Highway Ave., Highland, IN with Reverend Edward Moszur officiating. Entombment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the . www.kishfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times on May 8, 2019
