Agatha Geiselman (nee Morgan)

PORTAGE, IN - Agatha Geiselman (nee Morgan) age 97, of Portage, IN passed away peacefully on April 3, 2019. She was born on May 12, 1921 to Tom and Edna (Schnarr) Morgan.

She is survived by her three daughters; Eileen (late Ted) Jones, Jan (Louis) Butcher and Susan (Bob Zurcher) Popov; 16 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 64 years, Earl Geiselman; son, James Geiselman; sister, Geraldine Kertesz and a brother, Alton Morgan.

Agatha worked for many years as a beautician and was an excellent seamstress. She will be remembered as a wonderful mother and loving wife.

Funeral services are private. Burial to take place at Calvary Cemetery. EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, PORTAGE CHAPEL, in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.ee-fh.com.