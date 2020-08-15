1/
Agnes E. (Stark) Marposon
1917 - 2020
Agnes E. (Stark) Marposon

SOUTH BEND, IN - Agnes E. (Stark) Marposon, age 102, passed away August 12, 2020 was born in Dyer, IN on November 1, 1917. She is survived by four children: Frances A. (Thomas) Druley, Robert W. (Barbara) Stark, Kathleen T. Williams, and Paula M. (Steve) Davis; daughter-in-law, Larrianne Stark; fourteen grandchildren; and 24 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Charles J. Stark and son-in-law, Douglas Williams

Agnes was married to Robert J. Stark in 1940. They farmed in Porter County until his death in 1977. In 1985 Agnes married Eli Marposon who passed away in 1996. She was president of the Altar and Rosary Sodality at St. Helen's in Hebron and a bookkeeper of the accounts at Boone Grove School. Agnes was also an active member of Banta Center and RSVP, Valparaiso. She was a member of Young at Heart Choir. Agnes resided at the Sanctuary of St. Paul in South Bend, where she was also active in the handbell group and choir.

Visitation will be Monday, August 17, 2020 from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Center 1511 LaPorte Ave., Valparaiso with a Funeral Mass beginning at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Kouts. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso entrusted with arrangements.



Published in The Times on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Center
AUG
17
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Center
