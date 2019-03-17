Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnes Karlin.

Agnes Karlin

DYER, IN - Agnes Karlin, age 82, of Dyer, IN passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. She is survived her son, Kenneth (JoAnn) Karlin; grandchildren, Paul (Lindsey Kolodziej) Karlin, Chris (fiancée Chandas Smith) Karlin and Kim (Tim) Michels; and daughter-in-law, Shirley Karlin. Agnes was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edmund C. Karlin; sons, Edmund M. Karlin and David Karlin; and brother, Edward S. Nowakowski.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial offered by Reverend Charles Niblick. Interment will be private at Holy Cross Cemetery Calumet City, IL. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and again at the church on Wednesday, from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Agnes's name to or Hospice of the Calumet Area.