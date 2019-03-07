Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnes Langley.

Agnes Deanna Kudolis (Malerich)

HAUGHTON, LA - Agnes Langley, Realtor, passed away on March 2, 2019 at the age of 83. She is survived by her husband Charlie Kudolis, daughter Cindy Briscoe, grandchildren Stuart Briscoe, IV and wife Francie, Lauren Briscoe, James Briscoe and wife Lauren, Carmen Langley, Bradley Langley, great grandsons Connor Briscoe and Luke Briscoe. She was preceded in death by her parents Stephany Lorman Malerich and Homer Herman Malerich; brothers: Robert (Bob) Malerich, George (Gorgie) Malerich, Wilbur (Willie) Malerich, Bill Malerich, Homer (Botchie) Malerich; sisters: Patricia Rusnak, Carol Patterson, Marlene Adams, Rose Cooke, Elizabeth (Betty) Marovich, Mattie Baxter and son Daniel Langley. Agnes, a wonderful mother and grandmother, known as Nana to her grand and great grandchildren, will be missed dearly.

There will be a memorial for her at Fellowship United Methodist Church on Saturday March 9, 2019 at 1:00 PM, 4750 Barksdale Blvd., Bossier City, LA 71112. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to St. Jude Childrens Research.