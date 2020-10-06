1/1
Agnes May Porter
1925 - 2020
Agnes May Porter

LANSING, IL - Agnes May Porter, age 95 of Lansing, IL, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020. She was born in Southwold, England on May 12, 1925 to Laura and Guy Barber. She was born and raised in Southwold, England, one of nine children. Agnes was a WWII War bride. She married Joseph A. O'Malley in 1944 and joined him after the war in Chicago, IL. They were blessed with four children.

Agnes was widowed in 1957 and married Harold R. Porter, a widower with three children, in 1962. They celebrated 51 years of marriage before his passing in 2013.

Agnes is survived by her children: Maureen (late Darwin) Stombaugh of Valparaiso, IN, Kathleen O'Malley of Lansing, IL, Joseph A. (Sue) O'Malley of Porter, IN, Eileen (Gerald) O'Malley-Luehrs of Lansing, IL, and her step children: Harrison H. (Joan) Porter of Dowling, MI and Martha Porter-Reid of Jackson, MI. Also surviving is her son-in-law: Michael P. Wells of Mesa, AR. Agnes was loved by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister: Gwen Fitzpatrick of Cambridge, Ontario, Canada and brother: John Barber of Reydon, Suffolk, England.

Agnes was preceded in death by her parents: Laura and Guy Barber; spouses: Joseph A. O'Malley and Harold R. Porter; stepdaughter: Joy L. Wells; and son-in-law: Darwin D. Stombaugh.

She was a member of St. Ann Church in Lansing, IL for 58 years. Agnes was a loving mother and devoted grandmother who enjoyed baking with her grandchildren. She was a talented knitter and enjoyed her time spent with her family. She lived a life with courage and grace and was a blessing to those who knew her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Services are private for the immediate family. She will be laid to rest in Assumption Cemetery in Glenwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Agnes' name may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 215 W. Illinois St., Chicago, IL 60654.

Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home has been entrusted with Agnes' arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.schroederlauer.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home
3227 Ridge Road
Lansing, IL 60438
708-474-0024
Memories & Condolences
