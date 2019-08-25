Agnes Velma Pitsic (nee Stan)

PEORIA, AZ - Agnes Velma (nee Stan) Pitsic passed away peacefully at Desert Winds Assisted Living in Peoria, AZ on August 13, 2019.

Agnes was born in East Chicago, IN on November 23, 1921. She was the beloved daughter of Louis and Jolan (nee Petro) Stan who preceded her in death along with her husband Victor Pitsic whom she will be interned next to, also her five siblings, Louis Jr., Betty Papay, Margaret Czarnecki, Jean Sharkozy and Irene Heubner.

She is survived by her only son Victor Allan and wife Laura (nee Ekamp), three grandsons Aaron (Laura), Christopher (Yvonne) and Marc Pitsic, three grandchildren Gabrielle, Colin and Anna Pitsic along with a host of extended family. After earlier years living in East Chicago she became a resident of Highland for many years. She moved to Arizona in 2010 to live close to her son in Arizona.

She was a member of Holy Trinity Hungarian Catholic Church and Our Lady of Grace, and was a charter member of Our Lady of Fatima Sorority and past president numerous times.

Services were private.