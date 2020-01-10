Aimee Joy (Cox) Martinez

LAS VEGAS, NV - Aimee Joy (Cox) Martinez, 46, of Las Vegas, NV formerly of Lansing, IL passed away suddenly on December 31, 2019. She leaves her family and many friends with broken hearts and great sadness.

She is survived by her beloved husband Jose Martinez and their dog Lucky; loving parents Dr. David F. Cox (Lynne) and Sandra McFarland; two sisters Angela O'Boyle (John) and Amanda Merritt (Michael); aunt Jamie Rust (Michael); brothers-in-law Salvador Martinez (Yolanda) and Jimmy Martinez; sister-in-law Yolanda Martinez; nieces Ceili O'Boyle, Jessie and Ariel Merritt; nephews Danny O'Boyle, Alex, Jamie, and Angel Martinez; cousins Jake and Katie Rust. Aimee was preceded in death by maternal grandparents James and Glodine Ingram, paternal grandparents Charles and Ellen Cox, and aunt Fran Ingram.

Aimee was a 1991 graduate of Thornton Fractional South High School in Lansing, IL and attended Ray Vogue College of Fashion Design in Chicago, IL. She had a twenty-year career as a Distribution Manager for Restoration Hardware. For the last two years she worked as a Distribution Manager for Prologistix in Las Vegas, NV.

Aimee will be remembered as a direct, kind hearted and selfless person who was always there when you needed her. She had a contagious laugh and was always game for a new adventure and her favorite beverage, a dirty martini with blue cheese-stuffed olives.

Visitation will be at SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a service at 7:00 PM. A private burial will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted at Humane Indiana, 8149 Kennedy Avenue, Highland, IN 46322, www.humaneindiana.org or Second Chance 4 Pets Network, Whiting, IN, www.sc4pets.org. www.schroederlauer.com