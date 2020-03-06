Al Anton (1935 - 2020)
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Tri Town Safety Village
1350 Eagle Ridge Dr.
Schererville, IN
Obituary
Al Anton

DYER, IN - Al Anton, long time resident of Dyer, was born November 26, 1935 and passed away February 18, 2020. Al is survived by is long life partner Joyce Myland of Schererville, IN; his children: J. Alan Anton of Laporte, IN, Michael Anton of Las Vegas, NV, Kristen Anton of Okatie, SC, Denise Martin of Dyer, IN; six children, one great grandchild; seven extended family members. He was born in Canada and is one of thirteen children.

Al is a 45+ year member of Ironworkers Local #395. He devoted his retirement years to the success of the Tri Town Safety Village.

Al was active with the Dyer Jaycees, Dyer Little League, Dyer Girl's Softball and many All-star teams.He was passionate about hunting, fishing, boating, golf and his Cubbies and Blackhawks.

A "Celebration of Life" will be held April 18, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Tri Town Safety Village, 1350 Eagle Ridge Dr., Schererville, IN 46375. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Tri Town Safety Village In Al's Honor.
Published in The Times on Mar. 6, 2020
