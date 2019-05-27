Al Bridegroom

IN LOVING MEMORY OF AL BRIDEGROOM ON HIS 6TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION IN HEAVEN. Although you are not with us today, we know you are celebrating your birthday with your family and God in heaven. In which you are probably pulling a trick on someone you love. Like the time you took the ladder from the guy working on the roof and then hid it so nobody could find it. Please, don't take the ladder away to heaven, so we can be together again. You are missed every day and we cannot wait to be together again. We all Love you and miss you so much!! Love, your wife, Jeanne; son, Jeff; daughter-in-law, Karen; son, John; daughter-in-law, Shelia; son, Danny; daughter, Toni; son-in-law, Joe; grandchildren; great-grandchildren and your special buddy, DORA.