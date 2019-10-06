Al J. Kalinowski

PORT RICHEY, FL - Al J. Kalinowski, age 88, of Port Richey, FL, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019. Al was born February 9, 1931 to Andrew and Mary Kalinowski, in Chicago, IL.

At a young age, Al left school to help care for his mother and siblings, due to his fathers untimely death. Al proudly served our country as a Corporal in the United States Marine Corp, serving in Korea.

Al met the love of his life at his sisters wedding, marrying Christine (LaMonte) on August 10, 1957. Together they raised their boys in Chicago and Lynwood, IL. Al retired from EJ&E Railroad, with over 40 years of service.

Al is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Christine; four sons, John (Vera), Alan (Janet), Edward (Margo) David (Jennifer Rukavina); 16 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; his sister, Alice Siatka and his nieces and nephews. Al was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Adam, Benjamin, Frank; sisters Mary, Clara, and Jane.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt Thank You to HPH Hospice for their wonderful care! Private Funeral Services were held in Hudson, FL. Donations can be made in Al's name to: HPH Hospice, 6807 Rowan Rd., Port Richey, FL 34653.