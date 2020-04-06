Alan G. Stoffregen (1941 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan G. Stoffregen.
Service Information
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN
46311
(219)-322-7300
Obituary
Send Flowers

Alan G. Stoffregen

SAUK VILLAGE, IL - Alan G. Stoffregen, age 79, late of Sauk Village, IL, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 2, 2020. Loving husband of Arlene S. Stoffregen, nee Booth. Devoted father of Laura Hamilton, Tim, Josh, Dan, Jerry, and Scott Stoffregen, Denise (Brian) Lynch, Scott, Patrick, and Arthur Booth. Proud grandfather and great-grandfather of many. Dear brother of Jo-Lynne (Howard) Atkins and Lynn Stoffregen. Preceded in death by his parents Alan and Rosemary Stoffregen.

Alan volunteered and retired as Fire Chief of Sauk Village after 50 years of dedicated service, he was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, retired from Ford Motor Company after 47 years of service, and was a Free Mason. Memorial services for Alan will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials c/o The Stoffregen Family. Arrangements entrusted to SMITS FUNERAL HOME - Dyer, IN. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com


logo
Published in The Times on Apr. 6, 2020
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Dyer, IN   219 322-7300
funeral home direction icon