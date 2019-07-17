Alan Garfin

EVANSTON, IL - Alan Garfin, 59, of Evanston, IL formerly of Gary, IN passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. He is survived by his sons, Benjamin, Ari and Henry Garfin; his life partner, Janet Olsen; brother, David (Jennifer) Garfin; sister, Dr. Debbie (David Mitchell) Garfin; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Meyer and Florence Garfin.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Visitation will be from 2:00-3:00 p.m. Interment will be at Beth El Cemetery, Portage, IN. Alan was a part of the Let Us Entertain You Restaurants for the past 30 years.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to a in his memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net