John Alan Kirincic

After beating cancer once before, John Alan Kirincic, ultimately lost his final battle on December 3, 2019, at the age of 64, while he lay peacefully next to his beloved wife, Yolanda, in their Tennessee home in Sevierville.

John was welcomed into heaven and reunited with his loving parents, John and Aurelia, his beloved nephews, David and Donovan, and many other loved ones. Sadly, John had to say goodbye to his loving wife, his soulmate and best friend, Yolanda Kirincic; two beautiful daughters, Lisa (Phil) Rochon, and Natalie (Marshall) Newbold; and six wonderful grandchildren, Jake (Alyshia), Joceyln, Ryan, Aiden, Axl, and Ethan. In addition, John left behind five loving brothers, Joe (Regina), Jim (Lisa), Danny (Trish, late), Michael (Dee), and Donald, along with countless beloved nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.

John was born on June 27, 1955, the oldest of 6 boys, to John and Aurelia Kirincic. At the young age of 20, John met and fell in love with his future wife, Yola, and proposed to her only six weeks later. They were married the same year and spent an additional 43 wonderful years together, building a beautiful life, although it was not nearly long enough. John was a loyal, loving, and brave husband, father, brother, and friend who worked hard his entire life in order to provide for his family.

Even in death, John selflessly requested that his body be sent to a Continuation of Life Program, in hopes of providing scientists and researchers with crucial information to help them better understand and fight cancer. He was later cremated and his remains were returned to his grieving wife, until they will be laid to rest together in the Great Smoky Mountains -- John and Yola's happy place. As we mourn the loss of a wonderful man, let us be reminded of his parting words, "There are no good-byes. Only see you later."