Alan L. Ross

Alan L. Ross was born a healthy baby boy on December 19, 1996 to his parents Alan Ross, Sr. and April T. Scott. Affectionately known as Velle, Alan passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 in East Chicago, IN. Alan is preceded in death by his grandfathers Matthew L. Scott and James "Red" Ross. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving parents Alan Ross, Sr. and April T. Scott; sister Tya (Aquanis) Windham; brother Jerome Scott; special friend Jazma Butler; loving grandmother Johnnie M. Ross and Johnnie Mae Scott and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church 1117 Merrill Street Hammond, IN 46320. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith, IN. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.