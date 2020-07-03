Alan M. Frost

MUNSTER, IN - Alan M. Frost age 58 of Munster passed away on Sunday June 28, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years Margaret; son Thomas; mother Joan Frost; siblings Diann (Steve) Kozy, Ronald (late Tierney) Frost and Donna (Jason) Hong and by numerous nieces, nephews and his four-legged companion Douglas.

Alan was preceded in death by his father Franklin, brother James and mother-in-law Helen Christensen.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday July 5, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME with Fr. Gregory Bin-Merle officiating. Cremation will follow services.

Friends may meet with the family on Sunday July 5, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Avenue Griffith. Alan was formerly employed for Union Steward for Dietrich Steel in Hammond. He was a CNA at Dyer Nursing and Rehab, groundskeeper for Glenwood Academy. He graduated from Indiana State University. Alan enjoyed attending White Sox games with his family and friends and ran Cross country at Indiana State University. Alan was the kind of person who enjoyed helping many, spending time with his wife, son, extended family and his friends.

For more information please call White Funeral Home at 219-924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.