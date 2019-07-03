Alan R. Barr, Sr.

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Alan R. Barr, Sr., age 68, late of Cedar Lake, passed away June 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Henderson) for 48 years. Loving father of Alan (Christine Lovely) Barr Jr. Devoted son of Ethelreda and the late Edward Barr. Dearest brother of Eddie (Karen) Barr, Fred (Jill) Barr, Jill (Jack) Wilson, Reda (Scott) Maximoff and the late Curtis Barr. Also survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and his favorite canine companion Buckwheat. Alan was the retired owner of Top Notch Custom Woodworking and an avid sportsman.

Visitation Friday 2:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL & CREMATORY-CEDAR LAKE, 9931 Lincoln Plaza Way (1/2 block south of 133rd St., across from the Cedar Lake Public Library) Cedar Lake. Cemetery Private.

